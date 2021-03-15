BERKELEY, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontist, Dr. Keith Chertok, helps those with a fear of needles receive life-changing oral health and gum disease care in Berkeley, CA with Oraqix®, a needle-free anesthetic. Made of gel, Oraqix is administered topically with a blunt-tipped applicator below the gum line. This non-invasive anesthetic helps Dr. Chertok provide leading periodontal care to those who suffer from a fear of needles or dental anxiety in Berkeley, CA.
A needle-free alternative to traditional anesthetics, Oraqix can provide numbing within 30 seconds. Dr. Chertok uses it to selectively numb only the specific areas that he will treat. The numbing sensation lasts about 20 minutes, so patients typically have feeling restored in their mouth by the time their appointment is complete. Oraqix can be used for scaling and root planing, periodontal maintenance, and other gum disease treatment and prevention methods. By using Oraqix, Dr. Chertok allows patients to ease discomfort and anxiety, and find relaxation while receiving necessary and often life-saving care.
Dr. Chertok is a highly skilled periodontist with over 30 years of experience serving Berkeley, CA. As a periodontist, he specializes in treating the soft tissues of the mouth and providing dental implants. Dr. Chertok always stays current with industry-leading technology and offers this advanced care at his state-of-the-art practice. In addition to providing the revolutionary Oraqix anesthetic, Dr. Chertok offers advanced treatments such as LANAP® laser gum disease therapy and the Pinhole® Surgical Technique (PST™).
LANAP is a revolutionary, FDA-approved laser dentistry procedure that kills bacteria underneath the gum line and removes unhealthy gum tissue while regenerating heathy tissue. This minimally invasive treatment is quick and efficient, and allows for a fast recovery time. When paired with Oraqix, patients experience little to no pain in their gums, while effectively and efficiently eradicating gum disease.
"My goal is to treat patients with as little interruption to their daily lives as possible. We offer quick and efficient treatments so appointment times are short, and minimally invasive treatments so patients can leave our office and quickly return their mouth to an even more comfortable state," said Dr. Chertok.
Those who suffer from gum disease and dental anxiety in Berkeley, CA are encouraged to connect with compassionate and experienced periodontist, Dr. Chertok for a consultation. To schedule an appointment and receive comfortable, life-changing care with Oraqix, call 510-548-0150.
About the Periodontist
Dr. Keith Chertok offers specialized periodontal care and dental implants to the Berkeley, CA area and beyond. For the last 30 years, he's offered minimally invasive techniques always implementing the most cutting-edge technology. He started his career graduating in the top five percent of his class from the New York University College of Dentistry before completing his specialty training in Periodontics and Implantology through University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). A leader in periodontics, he has taught at UCSF, the Dugoni School of Dentistry, and lectures across the country. For ten years he was also the attending periodontist in charge of periodontal education for new dental residents at the Veterans Hospital Healthcare System of Northern California at Mare Island. Among numerous other services, he offers single to full mouth dental implant transformations, revolutionary LANAP® laser gum disease treatment, and minimally invasive gum recession solutions. To learn more about Dr. Chertok or the services he and his specialized team offers, visit their website at http://www.berkeleyperiodontist.com or call 510-548-0150 to schedule a personalized consultation.
