BERKELEY, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed periodontist, Dr. Keith Chertok, provides bone grafting as a solution to those suffering from bone loss in Berkeley, CA. Often, those who have lost bone density (typically from an extensive period of time with missing teeth) are not eligible for permanent and reliable dental implants. To help more people receive this life-changing treatment, Dr. Chertok is performing bone grafting and dental implant treatments, restoring smiles to full function and aesthetics.
The jaw relies on tooth roots to stimulate the bone and regenerate healthy bone tissue. When a mouth is left with missing teeth for an extended period of time, the jawbone begins to recede. As bone tissue recedes, patients become less eligible for permanent dental implants.
With his years of experience, Dr. Chertok has found a quick and reliable solution to jawbone loss through bone grafting, which he can perform in the same appointments as dental implant placement. By performing this treatment in one appointment, Dr. Chertok not only provides efficient treatment, but he lessens the amount of in office time for the patient.
Dental implants are considered the gold standard in tooth replacement, offering a look and function that is almost identical to natural teeth. Unlike other, less reliable forms of tooth replacement, dental implants are comfortable and secure. They can be cleaned just like natural teeth, with only brushing, flossing, and bi-annual dental appointments. Patients who receive dental implants from Dr. Chertok report an increase in self-confidence and an enhanced biting power, allowing them to eat all of the foods they love once again.
"I often encounter patients who assume there is no hope for a comfortable and natural looking solution to their missing teeth," says Dr. Chertok. "Once they experience the power of dental implants, it changes their lives. It brings a smile to my face to be able to enhance the smiles of my patients."
Those interested in receiving bone grafting and dental implants in Berkeley, CA can connect with Dr. Chertok for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.berkeleyperiodontist.com or call 510-548-0150.
About the Periodontist
Dr. Keith Chertok offers specialized periodontal care and dental implants to the Berkeley, CA area and beyond. For the last 30 years, he's offered minimally invasive techniques always implementing the most cutting-edge technology. He started his career graduating in the top five percent of his class from the New York University College of Dentistry before completing his specialty training in Periodontics and Implantology through University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). A leader in periodontics, he has taught at UCSF, the Dugoni School of Dentistry, and lectures across the country. For ten years he was also the attending periodontist in charge of periodontal education for new dental residents at the Veterans Hospital Healthcare System of Northern California at Mare Island. Among numerous other services, he offers single to full mouth dental implant transformations, revolutionary LANAP® laser gum disease treatment, and minimally invasive gum recession solutions. To learn more about Dr. Chertok or the services he and his specialized team offers, visit their website at http://www.berkeleyperiodontist.com or call 510-548-0150 to schedule a personalized consultation.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Dr. Keith Chertok