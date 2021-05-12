BERKELEY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Combining a specialist's experience with modern osseodensification technology, Dr. Keith Chertok offers less invasive sinus lifts and bone augmentations at his periodontal practice in Berkeley, CA. This respected periodontist now welcomes patients to receive this innovative care without requiring a referral. Using Versah Densah® Bur technology reduces the need for bone grafting in some cases and can even help patients qualify for immediate dental implants.
Sinus lifts, bone augmentations, and even dental implant surgery can all be improved with the osseodensification technology offered at Dr. Chertok's periodontal practice. To illustrate how, Dr. Chertok compared this technology to something patients may have used themselves—a power drill. When using a power drill on wood, chips of wood spring out making room for the drill as it is inserted and turns clockwise. A similar result occurs with traditional dental drills. Osseodensification takes a different approach by using specialized tool that turns counterclockwise, compacting the bone inward instead.
This groundbreaking technology thus retains the bone making it more dense and solid. Periodontists and specialists like Dr. Chertok who use this advanced dental technology can strategically expand, lift, and move the bone, offering a less invasive solution and in some cases, decreasing the need for bone grafting altogether.
Patients in need of bone grafting or bone augmentation due to thinning, receding bone can benefit from the osseodensification technique. For those in need of sinus lifts, the Densah Bur allows the doctor to move the bone as opposed to more invasive cutting techniques. For those interested in dental implants, osseodensification can help make immediate dental implants a reality.
As a periodontal and dental implant specialist, Dr. Chertok has placed thousands of implants. Dental implants are natural-looking tooth replacements that are placed directly into the jawbone for maximum stability. In doing so the implant also helps stimulate healthy bone growth for years to come. In order to ensure proper placement and lasting security, dental implants must be placed in dense, strong bone. Some patients with low bone volume or density typically require bone grafting and a healing period before their implants can be placed. With osseodensification, the same patient may be able to qualify for immediate placement instead. Dental implants placed in the compacted, dense bone resulting from osseodensification have been shown to not only offer high initial stability but also decreased healing times.
This is just one example of the advanced technology and modern techniques Dr. Chertok offers at his practice. From a dental laser that is FDA-cleared for minimally invasive gum disease treatment to a gum recession procedure that restores a healthy smile without scalpels and sutures, Dr. Chertok and his team take the less invasive approach to care whenever possible.
To experience the benefits of this modern technology, whether for sinus lifts, bone augmentations, or immediate dental implants, patients can schedule a consultation with this periodontist by calling 510-548-0150.
About the Periodontist
Dr. Keith Chertok offers specialized periodontal care and dental implants to the Berkeley, CA area and beyond. For the last 30 years, he's offered minimally invasive techniques always implementing the most cutting-edge technology. He started his career graduating in the top five percent of his class from the New York University College of Dentistry before completing his specialty training in Periodontics and Implantology through University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). A leader in periodontics, he has taught at UCSF, the Dugoni School of Dentistry, and lectures across the country. For ten years he was also the attending periodontist in charge of periodontal education for new dental residents at the Veterans Hospital Healthcare System of Northern California at Mare Island. Among numerous other services, he offers single to full mouth dental implant transformations, revolutionary LANAP® laser gum disease treatment, and minimally invasive gum recession solutions. To learn more about Dr. Chertok or the services he and his specialized team offers, visit their website at http://www.berkeleyperiodontist.com or call 510-548-0150 to schedule a personalized consultation.
