NEW LONDON, Conn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed periodontists, Dr. Gregory A. Toback and Dr. Marianne Urbanski of Shoreline Periodontics, raise awareness of the systemic effects of oral health, particularly gum disease, in New London, CT. Understanding that periodontal disease, or gum disease, and other oral health concerns can leave a lasting impact on the entire body, Drs. Toback and Urbanski are urging their community to seek necessary treatment without delay. These experienced periodontists offer customized gum disease treatment in New London, CT and Westerly, RI, backed by the latest, most advanced technology available in the industry.
Research shows that periodontal disease may be connected to conditions such as heart disease, respiratory disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. Research conducted over the past year has revealed that oral health conditions, including gum disease, are on the rise, linked to pandemic-related stress. Not only that, but due to the pandemic, many people are not seeking necessary treatments, worsening their oral health, and consequently, their overall health.
As periodontists, Drs. Toback and Urbanski specialize in the gums and gum disease treatment. These doctors not only bring their years of education and experience to the table when caring for periodontal concerns, but they also refuse to settle for yesterday's technology. Technological advancements have greatly improved the treatment of gum disease. Using laser technology and other advanced techniques, periodontists can eradicate diseased gum tissue more efficiently, resulting in less pain and reduced healing time.
The periodontists at Shoreline Periodontics stay up to date with the latest advancements in technology, providing revolutionary periodontal disease care at their practice. Drs. Toback and Urbanski continually collaborate with other periodontists across the country to research the latest technology in order to have the deepest understanding of its benefits and uses. With this level of understanding, Drs. Toback and Urbanski customize gum disease treatment to create the most efficient and effective treatment option available based on each patient's individual needs. They also offer LANAP® laser gum disease treatment, utilizing the only FDA approved laser for gum regeneration.
Those looking to improve their oral health by eradicating gum disease in New London, CT and Westerly, RI can connect with the highly experienced periodontists at Shoreline Periodontics. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Toback or Dr. Urbanski, visit http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
About the Periodontists
Shoreline Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients since 1998 and is located in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Leading board-certified periodontist, Dr. Gregory A. Toback, received his B.A. from St. John's University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. He also received advanced training in periodontics and dental implants at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Marianne Urbanski has been voted one of Connecticut's top dentists for more than seven years by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Urbanski graduated cum laude from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelors' degree in Biology. She also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and her Masters' of Dental Science degree from the University of Connecticut Dental School. Dr. Urbanski and Dr. Toback pride themselves on offering caring, professional treatment to each patient. Dr. Toback and Dr. Urbanski focus on minimally invasive surgeries including LANAP® laser gum surgery and are certified to offer the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique™ for treatment of gum recession. To learn more about Shoreline Periodontics and their dental services visit their website at http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
