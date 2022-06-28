During this year's Fourth of July Celebration, philosopher, educator and founder of the American Meditation Institute, Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) boldly challenges every American to employ his "5 Easy Steps" to make our nation "a more perfect union." In the July issue of "Transformation," a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine, Perlmutter presents a precise, practical and revolutionary program he promises can heal both our personal and our political traumas.
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During this year's Fourth of July Celebration, philosopher, educator and founder of the American Meditation Institute, Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) boldly challenges every American to employ his "5 Easy Steps" to make our nation "a more perfect union." In the July issue of Transformation a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine, Perlmutter presents a precise, practical and revolutionary program he promises can heal both our personal and our political traumas.
According to Perlmutter, "The accumulation of our individual, unresolved inner mental conflicts and the current speed of change is causing the human mind to habitually dwell in the past or future, trapped by strong emotions of fear, anger and depression. In turn, we experience a loss of self-confidence and self-reliance, a lack of creativity, a heavy sense of dread, and the weakened state of our health and the health of the nation's union." And yet, as Perlmutter promises, "When Americans begin experimenting with using my '5 Easy Steps,' they'll realize for themselves that the untrained, reactionary mind is the cause of our problems, pain and division, and that the educated mind––guided by the Super Conscious Wisdom of Your Conscience––is the key to solving life's most troubling challenges, those both at the most personal, public and political levels."
Perlmutter's own list of life's challenges include: "Abortion, Addiction, Aging, Anger, Anxiety, Bullying, Burnout, Civil Rights, Climate Change, Death, Depression, Education, Family, Fear, Food, Government, Greed, Gun Control, Health , Immigration, LGBTQIA, Marriage, Misogyny, Misinformation, Money, Moral Decline, Non-Truth, Parenting, Politics, Pollution, Poverty, Racism, Self-Preservation, Sex, Sleep Stress, Terrorism, Violence and War.
Perlmutter's "5 Easy Steps" are the essence of his time-tested AMI MEDITATION Foundation Course which he has taught continuously since 1996. Perlmutter's comprehensive six-week syllabus incorporates Holistic Mind/Body Medicine principles, a systematic AMI MEDITATION procedure, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle physical exercises, breath as medicine, an understanding of Ayurvedic medicine, the practical power of prayer (even for atheists and agnostics), and supportive elements of Yoga Science, Philosophy, and Psychology. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.
This one-of-a-kind program, is open to the general public, and has been certified by the American Medical Association to provide attending medical physicians 18 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credit hours.
Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of optimizing the mind and the Conscience at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates.
According to recent course graduate, Internist and Pediatrician, Kristin Kaelber, MD, PhD, FAAP, FACP, "Leonard's 'Five Easy Steps' and his 6 week online AMI MEDITATION Foundation Course literally changed my personal life and the direction of my professional career as a physician. Practicing the tools that I learned helped me every day to eliminate the burnout I was experiencing. I am practicing as a lifestyle medicine physician and am much happier and more creative in serving my patients. I urge every physician to prescribe this course for yourself so that you too can rid yourselves of burnout and frustration and create a happier, healthier life and career."
-30-
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, Yoga Philosophy and Yoga Psychology as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of Zoom classes and webinars. AMI also publishes the quarterly "Transformation" journal. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.
Media Contact
Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, ami@americanmeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute