LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 40 years, Perma Pure has helped organizations protect life by giving them the ability to control water vapor. Our gas sample dryers and gas conditioning systems made with Nafion™ tubing are far superior to alternatives like water traps, desiccant dryers, thermoelectric coolers or heating systems. When we tried to evaluate how we can support our customers better, we realized that our potential to add value is much higher than we initially anticipated. This warranted a rebrand.
"Our new brand symbolizes the mission of our new and larger company foundation. We are making innovative strides to help our customers improve breathing-related healthcare, or perfect their scientific and environmental analytical solutions," said Sharon Bracken, CEO, Perma Pure LLC.
While strengthening our core expertise in moisture control, we are actively engaged in providing more value to our partners so that they can focus on delivering the best analytical technology and life-saving equipment.
Perma Pure's rebrand reflects the larger role we intend to play to help the world breathe easier and be healthier. As we introduce our new look, we invite you to take advantage of our added expertise, improved operational capabilities, investment in innovation, and our customer-centric culture, all of which are backed by strong fundamentals in quality.
About Perma Pure LLC
Perma Pure helps medical, scientific and environment analysis equipment manufacturers deliver their life-saving equipment. Through unique products and advanced manufacturing/assembly capabilities, we're able to help our customers control moisture like never before. Headquartered in Lakewood, NJ, and with service and support centers located in India and China, we are able to deliver exceptional support around the world. Our ISO certification to 9001:2015, 13485:2016, and FDA registration exemplifies our commitment to quality. Perma Pure is part of Halma, a global group of life-saving technology companies providing innovative solutions to many of the key problems facing the world today. For more information, visit http://www.permapure.com or http://www.linkedin.com/company/perma-pure-llc
Nafion™ is trademark of The Chemours Company FC, LLC used under license by Perma Pure, LLC.
