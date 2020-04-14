SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, is thanking the country's essential health care workers by giving up to 1,000 workers three months of free personalized vitamins delivered to their doorsteps. Health care workers including providers, administration and staff can visit Persona's Instagram or Facebook now to complete Persona's brief nutritional assessment to curate their personalized packs of vitamins, minerals and nutrients. The company previously gifted first responders through the same initiative.
"This is another step in protecting those who are protecting us. We're happy to provide our health care workers with free access to high-quality nutritional supplements as our way of showing appreciation," said Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "These workers are putting their own health at risk to take care of others right now. We could not be prouder to provide the gift of nutrition."
How to Redeem Persona's Gift
Health care workers including providers, administration and staff can visit Persona's Instagram or Facebook to register for free vitamins from Persona. Since all of Persona's vitamin packs are customized for individual needs, each participant will complete a brief questionnaire to receive three-months free (up to an $80 per month value) of personalized vitamins delivered to their doorsteps. More details can be found on Instagram and Facebook @PersonaNutrition.
Persona Nutrition continues to extend monetary and product donations to those in need during this uncertain and disruptive time. In the past month, Persona has donated more than $500,000 through this program and its legacy charitable partner – Vitamin Angels – as well as through Meals on Wheels America. Persona is taking measures to protect and support all of its employees – those working remotely as well as essential staff reporting to Persona's facilities.
"We are pleased to continue our donation efforts to now include health care workers," continued Brown. "We are all in this together whether you're staying safely indoors or providing essential services. It is our honor to give back and provide recognition to those serving on the front-lines during these critical times."
To learn more about Persona or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.
About Persona™
Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 60 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.
About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)
Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.