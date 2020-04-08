DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Personal Protective Equipment as one of the industries experiencing increased demand during the Coronavirus pandemic
The World Health Organisation estimates that 89 million medical masks will be required every month during this crisis, yet many countries are facing a severe shortage. They estimate a 40% increase in manufacturing to meet this new demand. Gloves, hazmat suits and other health protective gear will also be urgently needed.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and related topics such as Hospital Disposables and Disposable Gloves.
Some of the latest available reports on this sector include:
- Disposable Medical Gloves - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Nonwoven Disposables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
PPE is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
