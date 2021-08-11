NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 28.67 bn is expected in the personal protective equipment (PPE) market during 2020-2024. 3M Co.(US), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.(Canada), Ansell Ltd.(Australia), Delta Plus Group(France), and DuPont de Nemours Inc.(US) are some of the PPE market players likely to attain dominant positions during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries, and stringent occupational safety regulations are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, lowering consumer compliance and fluctuating prices of raw materials are few notable factors expected to hinder this market's growth during the next few years. .

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Protective Clothing
    • Hand And Arm Protection
    • Protective Footwear
    • Respiratory Protection
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. Some of the other major vendors of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in the apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry include Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market trends
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market industry analysis.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                                                           

2. Market Landscape                                                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem                                             

                                    2.1.1    Parent market  

                Exhibit 01:  Parent market                                        

                Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics                                                         

                2.3 Value chain analysis                                           

                                      2.3.1    Inputs  

                                      2.3.2    Inbound logistics             

                                      2.3.3    Operations        

                                      2.3.4    Outbound logistics          

                                      2.3.5    Marketing and sales       

                                      2.3.6    Service

                                      2.3.7    Support activities            

                                      2.3.8    Innovation                                         

3. Market Sizing                                                       

                3.1 Market definition                               

                                3.1.1    Parent market                  

                                3.1.2    Market in focus                

                                3.1.3    Vendor selection                             

                                3.1.4    Segmentation                   

                                3.1.5    Methodology for market sizing and vendor selection                      

                3.2 Market segment analysis                                 

                3.3 Market size 2019                                 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024                                                                 

4. Five Forces Analysis                                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                                        

            Exhibit 09:  Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024                                     

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                                           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                                       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                                    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                                         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                                   

                4.7 Market condition                                

  Market condition - Five forces 2020                                       

5. Market Segmentation by Product                                               

The segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019.  Protective clothing constituted the largest segment in 2019, whereas the respiratory protection segment constituted the smallest segment. The 2019 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.                          

Buy the personal protective equipment market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.                

    5.1 Market segments                               

                Exhibit 16:  Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                5.2 Comparison by Product                                    

            Exhibit 17:  Comparison by Product                                      

                5.3 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                   

                Exhibit 18:  Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                 

Exhibit 19:  Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

          Exhibit 20:  Protective clothing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                 

                5.4 Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                      

    Exhibit 21:  Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)    

Exhibit 22:  Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                             

              Exhibit 23:  Hand and arm protection - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                    

                5.5 Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                 

                Exhibit 24:  Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)               

Exhibit 25:  Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                           

                Exhibit 26:  Protective footwear - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                              

                5.6 Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                            

              Exhibit 27:  Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)         

Exhibit 28:  Respiratory protection- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                             

          Exhibit 29:  Respiratory protection - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                         

                5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                           

                                Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                         

Exhibit 31:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact               

                Exhibit 32:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                5.8 Market opportunity by Product                                    

            Exhibit 33:   Market opportunity by Product                                                                      

6. Market Segmentation by End-user                                                             

The five segments were ranked based on their market size in 2019. The manufacturing ranked first as the largest segment in 2019, while the power constituted the smallest segment. Both segments are expected to maintain their respective 2024 market positions. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024, which indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.    

Buy the personal protective equipment market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations. 

                6.1 Market segments                               

                Exhibit 34:  End user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)                                       

                6.2 Comparison by End-user                                  

            Exhibit 35:  Comparison by End-user                                    

                6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                           

              Exhibit 36:  Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                         

Exhibit 37:  Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

                Exhibit 38:  Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                               

                Exhibit 39:  Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                             

Exhibit 40:  Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

                Exhibit 41:  Construction - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                             

                6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                   

                Exhibit 42:  Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                 

Exhibit 43:  Oil and gas- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                               

                Exhibit 44:  Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                

                6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                   

                Exhibit 45:  Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                 

Exhibit 46:  Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                               

                Exhibit 47:  Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                

                6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                           

              Exhibit 48:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                         

Exhibit 49:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                               

          Exhibit 50:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                6.8 Market opportunity by End-user                                   

      Exhibit 51:   Market opportunity by End-user                                                                                    

7. Customer landscape                                                                                                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria                     

            Exhibit 40:  Customer landscape                                            

                                Customer landscape analysis                                   

8. Geographic Landscape                                                     

The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. North America ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the 5 regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.                                            

                8.1 Geographic segmentation                               

            Exhibit 53:  Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)                                

                8.2 Geographic comparison                                   

                Exhibit 54:  Geographic comparison                                      

                8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                           

                Exhibit 55:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                         

Exhibit 56:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

                Exhibit 57:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                          

                Exhibit 58:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                        

Exhibit 59:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact               

              Exhibit 60:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                        

                8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                              

        Exhibit 61:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                            

          Exhibit 62:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

            Exhibit 63:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                           

                8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                               

    Exhibit 64:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                                             

Exhibit 65:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact 

              Exhibit 66:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                             

                8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                           

                Exhibit 67:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)                         

Exhibit 68:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

        Exhibit 69:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                                         

                8.8 Key leading countries                                        

              Exhibit 70:  Key leading countries                                          

                8.9 Market opportunity by geography                               

          Exhibit 71:  Market opportunity by geography                                                                                  

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                                   

                9.1 Volume driver – Demand led growth                                          

                                9.1.1    Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards                        

                                9.1.2    Risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries                      

                                9.1.3    Stringent occupational safety regulations                             

                9.2 Market challenges                                              

                                9.2.1    Low consumer compliance                          

                                9.2.2    Difficulty in combining different PPE and quality-cost trade-off                  

                                9.2.3    Fluctuating prices of raw materials                                                          

                9.3 Market trends                                      

              9.3.1    Growing distribution through retail and online channels                                

              9.3.2    Focus on providing anti-microbial technology                                     

              9.3.3    Technical advances                                                                        

10. Vendor Landscape                                                           

                10.1  Competitive scenario                                    

                10.2  Vendor landscape                                           

                10.3  Landscape disruption                                    

        Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation                                     

        Competitive scenario                                  

                10.4  Landscape disruption                                    

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption                                            

            Industry risks                                  

11. Vendor Analysis                                               

                11.1  Vendors covered                                            

                11.2  Market positioning of vendors                                  

                11.3  3M Co.                                 

  •               Overview                                         
  •               Business Segments                                      
  •               Key Offering                                   
  •               Segment Focus                                              

                11.4  Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.                                        

  •               Overview                                         
  •               Business Segments                                      
  •               Key Offering                                   
  •               Segment Focus                                              

                11.5  Ansell Ltd.                                          

  •             Overview                                         
  •             Business Segments                                      
  •             Key Offering                                   
  •             Segment Focus                                              

                11.6  Delta Plus Group                                             

  •                 Overview                                         
  •                 Business Segments                                      
  •                 Key Offering                                   
  •                 Segment Focus                                              

                11.7  DuPont de Nemours Inc.                                              

  •               Overview                                         
  •               Business Segments                                      
  •               Key Offering                                   
  •               Segment Focus                                              

                11.8  Honeywell International Inc.                                      

  •           Overview                                         
  •           Business Segments                                      
  •           Key Offering                                   
  •           Segment Focus                                              

                11.9  Kimberly-Clark Corp.                                      

  •               Overview                                         
  •               Business Segments                                      
  •               Key Offering                                   
  •               Segment Focus                                              

                11.10  MCR Safety                                     

  •                 Overview                                         
  •                 Business Segments                                      
  •                 Key Offering                                   
  •                 Segment Focus                                              

                11.11  MSA Safety Inc.                                             

  •               Overview                                         
  •               Business Segments                                      
  •               Key Offering                                   
  •               Segment Focus                                              

                11.12  Sioen Industries NV                                     

  •               Overview                                         
  •               Business Segments                                      
  •               Key Offering                                   
  •               Segment Focus                                                                                              

12. Appendix                                                            

                12.1  Scope of the report                                        

                                12.1.1 Market definition                            

                                12.1.2 Objectives                         

                                12.1.3 Notes and Caveats                                                          

                12.2  Currency conversion rates for US$                                           

                12.3  Research methodology                                

                12.4  List of abbreviations 

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.  

