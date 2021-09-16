FORT MYERS, Fla., Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personalabs increases access to lab testing as it adds more locations nationwide. The Florida-based private healthcare company has added Labcorp, a life science company that processes diagnostic tests and drug development, turning its 2,300 locations into more than 4,000.
Personalabs is currently working with Quest Diagnostics, another well-known, national lab provider. The addition of Labcorp locations allows direct access to over 400 blood tests and other lab tests online.
The said expansion strengthens Personalabs mission in making healthcare more available to average Americans. For example, those who wish to order any blood test can choose to have their results processed through either lab provider, depending on their location.
Personalabs' General Manager, Trey Wilson, stressed that, with the company offering lab testing products to more locations, it reasserts the goal of Personalabs in allowing ordinary people to order lab tests anytime, anywhere. "By extension, customers are also empowered to monitor and understand their health within reach," said Wilson.
The addition of new locations is also timely as medical facilities are becoming restricted with COVID cases. With Personalabs online telehealth products and services, people can order necessary tests in the comfort of their homes.
About Personalabs
Personalabs is a privately-held healthcare company dedicated to providing American consumers with fast, easy, and affordable access to blood tests, physician consultations, and prescriptions for some conditions. The company has been offering the said telehealth services since 2006 and has expanded to more than 4000 locations in the US. It continues to uphold its commitment to enabling Americans to take control of their health.
Personalabs adds Labcorp expanding to over 4,000 locations nationwide
