BOISE, Idaho, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the original infrared sauna franchise to make natural health, wellness, and beauty benefits available to individuals in an accessible and affordable delivery is now open in Eagle. Opening its doors on Monday, April 12, this studio marks the first location to open in the state of Idaho.
Located at 2794 S Eagle Rd, the 1,300-square-foot studio will hold nine, all private, top-of-the-line custom infrared saunas, each having the capability to hold either single, double, or triple person capacity. The Bridges at Lakemoor shopping center also includes retailers such as F45, Boise Juice Co., KB's Burritos and more.
"As a Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (FNTP) who focuses on the root causes of healing, I understand the importance of nutrition, hydration and proper detoxification. We are constantly over-exposed to harmful toxins in our environment and the most natural and effective way to eliminate them is through our biggest organ -- the skin," said Nina Whalen, franchisee and owner of Perspire Sauna Studio in Eagle. "Infrared heat penetrates to the cellular level, providing deep healing, oxygenating cells, and restoring balance in the body while providing relaxation and reduced inflammation. I have experienced all of the above and more including improved sleep and younger-looking skin. Infrared waves encourage the body to increase production of collagen and elastin which keeps skin glowing and smooth—another reason I love infrared sauna and am so excited to bring this to the Treasure Valley!"
Perspire Sauna Studio combines a centuries-old practice with modern day science and technology to provide guests a holistic, full-body health and wellness alternative that compliments and supports the active and healthy lifestyle, especially for the Treasure Valley community. Benefits range from detoxification, weight loss, alleviating pain, enhanced immunity, clearer skin, improved sleep, relaxation, and more. A visit to Perspire feels like a relaxing retreat, where guests can unwind with personalized entertainment all while experiencing the healing benefits of the infrared sauna experience. Sessions are typically 40 minutes and walk-ins are always welcome.
Upon entering Perspire, guests are greeted with a consultation from a team member and are taken back to a private sauna room. Each sauna is outfitted with the ability to choose the temperature, entertainment, color light therapy, and high-intensity red light therapy ensuring a multi-sensory experience. In addition, cooling towels infused with eucalyptus are provided after each session for maximum cool down and comfort.
"Overall, the Treasure Valley area is a vibrant and growing community. Those who call this area home are active, outdoor-loving, health enthusiasts, who we are confident will enjoy the many health benefits of infrared sauna therapy," added Whalen.
Perspire offers affordable sessions, encouraging guests to add an infrared sauna experience to their regular health and wellness routines. Perspire has three membership plans to choose from including the "Relax Plan" for $59 per month, which includes four infrared sauna sessions the "Reset Plan" for $99 per month, which includes eight infrared sauna sessions, or the "Detox Plan" for $149 per month, which offers unlimited infrared sauna sessions. Single walk-in sessions are $39 for the infrared sauna experience, with a Introductory $20 Single Session available for new guests.
Perspire Sauna Studio in Eagle is open Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit https://perspiresaunastudio.com/id/eagle/ or call 208-600-0535.
About Perspire Sauna Studio
Perspire Sauna Studio is the original infrared sauna and color light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel more refreshed after each session. Co-owned by Lee Braun and Ken Arsenian, Perspire's goal is to expand to major media markets throughout the U.S. to further instill their vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.
Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit http://www.perspiresaunastudio.com, and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio.
