CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the maker of ZYMOX Dermatology pet products, recognizes the sacrifices the military and their families make to serve the United States and the benefits family pets provide through companionship and stress reduction. To help keep military members' pets healthy and happy, Pet King Brands announced its veterinarian-recommended product line of antibiotic alternatives is now available at commissaries operated by the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.
The ZYMOX line of enzyme-based products are veterinarian-recommended and proven to help promote healthy ears and skin for pets. Among the products now available at commissaries around the world are ZYMOX Shampoo and Leave-On Conditioner used to calm and care for pets' irritated skin; ZYMOX Topical Spray and Cream for hot spots and wound care; the ZYMOX Ear cleanser to keep pets' ears clean and healthy; and the best-selling product ZYMOX Ear Solution for soothing relief for pets' painful ears.
"It is an honor to have our products featured at commissaries and to be able to help those who serve our country to be able to care for their dogs and cats," said Dan Archetti, National Sales Director of Pet King Brands. "Pets are family and it can be very comforting to pet parent to know they have the resources they need, close to them, to help their pets find comfort and relief and live happy healthy lives."
Ear infections or itchy allergic, skin in dogs and cats are very common and account for the top conditions treated by veterinarians. They are also stressful conditions to the pet. ZYMOX reduces the stress and preserves the human-animal bond by providing soothing relief with easy-to-use products that take the fear out of caring for painful ears or extremely irritated skin, without antibiotics, harsh chemicals, or the need for a prescription.
Pet King Brands' ZYMOX has been helping large and small animals for over twenty years. In addition to ZYMOX Dermatology products, Pet King Brands offer its line of Oratene® Brushless Dental Care products and its Equine Defense® product line. Healthy animals lead happy lives.™ To learn more, visit www.zymox.com
About Pet King Brands, Inc.
Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in pet products made in the USA that rely on the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System to promote health and wellness of small and large animals that first do no harm. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.
