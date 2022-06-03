Now that summer is starting, it's time to plan adventures with pets, whether that means exploring sites close to home or flying to new destinations. To help pet parents get ready for summertime fun, PetMeds® is giving away prize packages each Friday in June.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June 21st marks the official start of summer, and pet parents are already planning adventures to take with their four-legged family members. Many might feel overwhelmed with the extra steps needed to safely accommodate their cats and dogs, especially those who will be traveling with recently adopted "pandemic pets," for the first time.
Pet parents should take their pets for their annual vet visit if they have not already to ensure they are up-to-date on vaccines, prescription refills, and other routine health checkpoints that may be necessary for travel. Also, it's important to make sure microchips and collar identification tags contain accurate contact information, especially because pets can get lost while on vacation far from home.
Travel anxiety is common in pets but can be managed to help them enjoy spending time away from home. Cats and dogs may need help acclimating to crowds, changes in their routine, and spending hours in a travel carrier. Specialty pet products like anxiety chews and calming collars can help pets cope with mild to moderate stress.
"Remember to take breaks and check in with your pets, whether you're driving, hiking, flying, or spelunking," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Just like us, pets can get eye and skin damage from the sun's UV rays, so keep your pet in the shade and make sure they always have fresh water."
Pet parents are invited to enter the "Hit The Road with PetMeds®" Giveaway for a chance to win a cat or dog prize package that includes anxiety treats, a calming collar, and a treat holder, or the grand prize, a car seat cover, by leaving a comment at: https://bit.ly/hittheroadwithpets
The "Hit The Road with PetMeds®" Giveaway runs from June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") June 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. One winner will be notified each Friday in June. The grand prize winner will be notified Friday, July 1st.
