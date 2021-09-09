NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 426 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported road flooding across portions of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell with thunderstorms Wednesday evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and Beersville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55. Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 67. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&