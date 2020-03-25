LIVONIA, Mich., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designated as an essential business during the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 470 Pet Supplies Plus stores in 34 states nationwide will remain open and are offering free 2-hour curbside pickup. In addition, several stores in 17 states are delivering pet food and supplies directly to pet parents' homes during the pandemic and moving forward.
With curbside pickup, pet parents can simply order online and the store will gather and package their items for curbside pickup, where a team member will bring the items directly to their vehicle.
Select stores in the following states will also offer home delivery service: Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
"Providing a safe way for pet parents to obtain quality food and necessary supplies for their pets is our highest priority," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "Pet parents should not feel like they have to compromise their pets' nutrition or other needs during this pandemic. Curbside pickup, as well as delivery at as many stores as possible, are designed to provide safe options for our neighbors."
Now with more than 470 locations in 34 states across the country, Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods, a variety of Made in the USA pet consumables, such as wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Many locations also feature a full offering of grooming services tailored to meet every pet's needs, including washes, haircuts, body brushing, flea treatment and nail, skin, ear and oral care.
To place an order for curbside pickup or to see whether your local Pet Supplies Plus store offers a delivery option, please visit https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/.
