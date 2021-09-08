SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement technology company, is happy to announce the recipients of its inaugural Equity in Veterinary Scholarships. Partnering with North Carolina State University, Tuskegee University, and Purdue University, PetDesk chose schools that specifically focus on supporting groups historically underrepresented in the veterinary field.
The scholarships, which range from $2,000 to $20,000, were awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students. PetDesk's Equity in Veterinary Medicine Scholarship awarded $20,000 to postgraduate students attending North Carolina State University and Tuskegee University; the PetDesk Pre-Veterinary Scholar Award offered $2,000 to undergraduates at North Carolina A&T State University and Tuskegee University; and PetDesk's Equity in Veterinary Nursing Scholarship awarded $2,000 to undergraduates attending Purdue University. PetDesk also partnered with the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) to create its Veterinary Business Start-Up Grant, which will award $20,000 to one lucky applicant. This grant will provide much-needed financial assistance for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) veterinarians looking to start their own practice.
As a result of these inaugural Equity in Veterinary Scholarships, Dr. Allen Cannedy, NC State College of Veterinary Medicine director of diversity and multicultural affairs, states: "Our college and the veterinary profession owes PetDesk a huge show of appreciation. Their investment in our future will not only change the lives of the recipients of their scholarships but will surely help diversify our profession. Thank you, PetDesk, for supporting our underrepresented minority students and for your sincere generosity."
Dr. Ruby L. Perry, Dean of the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, adds: "We are very grateful to PetDesk for their inspiring and intentional commitment to the veterinary profession through the establishment of the PetDesk Equity in Veterinary Medicine Scholarship. The spirit of this scholarship aligns with the legacy of the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine to embrace and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the veterinary profession. PetDesk's vision and generosity will not only support students in the professional DVM program on track to becoming career-ready veterinarians, but also undergraduate pre-veterinary medical scholars aspiring to become veterinarians."
Dr. Chad Brown, director of the Veterinary Nursing Program at the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, expresses that: "It is our goal to provide a quality education for veterinary nursing students and PetDesk is helping tremendously to relieve the burden of the financial stress of our students. This contribution to the students' education also brings an effort to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion not only within our college but our communities. We are happy that PetDesk recognizes the importance of this caliber of support for the nursing side of the veterinary profession."
Dr. Marie Sato Quicksall, President of the MCVMA, also voices: "MCVMA is excited to be working with PetDesk on the Equity in Veterinary Medicine Grant. PetDesk has made a commitment to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for both students and veterinary graduates at a much needed time. Many veterinary schools have done fantastic work on improving DEI, but they can't be the only ones doing the work. This innovative grant program will expand efforts beyond veterinary schools and into the field."
PetDesk's Equity in Veterinary Scholarship program was started in 2020, in an effort to enhance the organization's corporate social responsibility by improving diversity, equity, and inclusion within the pet care industry, rather than simply giving money to pet health causes. Starting with three colleges to award scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year, the goal is to continue extending the program to include more schools as PetDesk grows its business.
"Our mission at PetDesk is to extend pet lives, not only by connecting pet parents and pet care providers, but also by returning all of the insights and data we create to academics and the industry at large," said Taylor Cavanah, CEO of PetDesk. "We want to support our applicants and graduates so that more possible paths before and after school are open to them, which will lead to more equitable outcomes. There is still a lot of work to be done, and we are by no means solving the entire issue, but we hope that this program is a step in the right direction toward equality within the industry."
PetDesk is hoping to get the word out about the program - the more educators, students, vets, and industry professionals who know about the program allows for more feedback to the team on how it's working or how it can be improved. In terms of processes, each recipient is chosen by their respective schools for the program. For more details about the PetDesk Equity in Veterinary Scholarship program and information on when the next application period opens, please visit http://www.petdesk.com.
About PetDesk
Since 2013, PetDesk has been leading the veterinary industry and empowering over 2,700 practices and hospitals with simple yet powerful software solutions that streamline front office processes and build better relationships with clients and their pets. With the 5-star rated mobile app and 3 million users, PetDesk is committed to connecting pet owners with their pet care providers to stay current with their pets' health so that they can live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Learn more about PetDesk by visiting http://www.petdesk.com.
About The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association
The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2014 to address the lack of cultural, racial, and ethnic diversity within the veterinary profession. The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association's vision is to transform the veterinary profession into one which is inclusive and equitable, where people of underrepresented races and ethnicities are valued and supported in their careers resulting in all communities receiving the benefits of veterinary medicine. Find out more about MCVMA at http://www.mcvma.org.
Contact
BAM for PetDesk
Media Contact
Josie Taylor, BAM for PetDesk, 617-240-4925, petdesk@bamtheagency.com
SOURCE PetDesk