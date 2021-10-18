SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement technology company, and Penn Veterinary Supply, a U.S. regional independent distributor of veterinary products and services, are excited to announce their partnership to bring leading client relationship technology to veterinary hospitals.
The partnership will provide Penn Vet customers with specific benefits and perks to help veterinary teams save time and their clients stay current, so care comes first for pets. With a strong and trusted reputation in animal health for four decades, Penn Vet supports over 10,000 veterinary hospitals.
"Providing technological solutions that enhance efficiency and encourage stronger relationships with clients are keys to continued success in this rapidly evolving and ever-changing veterinary space," said Lita Miller, President of Penn Veterinary Supply. "Our partnership with PetDesk offers independent veterinary practices the opportunity to catapult their communications and engagement to the level that today's pet parents desire while providing immediate time savings for busy staff."
PetDesk CEO, Taylor Cavanah, added: "As many clinics continue to be overwhelmed and feel the weight of the pandemic on their shoulders, partnering with Penn Vet to provide practices with seamless communication solutions will help Penn Vet customers elevate and streamline their client-pet communications, as well as improve access to care. Our goal is to put pet care first, and this partnership is the ideal next step in doing just that."
Penn Vet customers can learn about their premium benefits and schedule a free product demo at https://www.petdesk.com/pennvet.
About PetDesk
Since 2013, PetDesk has led the veterinary industry and empowered over 3,000 practices and hospitals with simple yet powerful software solutions that streamline front-office processes and build better relationships with clients and their pets. With the 5-star rated mobile app and 3 million users, PetDesk is committed to connecting pet owners with their pet care providers to stay current with their pet's health so that they can live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Learn more about PetDesk by visiting http://www.petdesk.com.
About Penn Vet
Owned by the original founder, Richard Sexton, Penn Veterinary Supply has served the veterinary profession for 40 years. With a focus on services and solutions that empower independent, privately held veterinary hospitals, Penn Vet does far more for its customers than providing pharmaceuticals, supplies, and equipment. Learn more about Penn Veterinary Supply by visiting http://www.pennvet.com.
