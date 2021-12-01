SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement solution provider, announced its newest partnership with IVPA, the first non-profit association dedicated to uniting independent veterinary practitioners.
This alliance will provide the IVPA community with generous PetDesk benefits, which will aid them in streamlining communication and patient check-in processes with their clients, so pet care comes first. With four years serving the profession, IVPA supports over 300 independently owned veterinary hospitals across North America.
"PetDesk is an excellent platform for veterinary practices to enrich their unique relationships with clients. We look forward to partnering with PetDesk to level the competitive playing field and advocate for our members," said Pamela Stevenson, CVPM, Executive Director of IVPA.
PetDesk CEO, Taylor Cavanah, added: "It's critical that we continue empowering the independently owned practice so personalized pet care and a deep veterinarian-to-client relationship remains the priority. Partnering with IVPA gives us the ability to make this vision a reality and provide their members with the right tools and technology to advance and succeed for years to come."
IVPA members can schedule a free product demo at petdesk.com/ivpa and visit their member portal to learn more about their premium member perks.
About PetDesk
Since 2013, PetDesk has led the veterinary industry and empowered over 3,000 practices and hospitals with simple yet powerful software solutions that streamline front-desk processes and build better relationships with clients and their pets. With the 5-star rated mobile app and 3 million users, PetDesk is committed to connecting pet owners with their pet care providers to stay current with their pets' health so that they can live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Learn more about PetDesk by visiting petdesk.com.
About IVPA
The Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association (IVPA) is a non-profit trade association representing the special interests and needs of independent veterinary practitioners. IVPA promotes the value of independent practitioners to animal owners, advocates within the veterinary profession and provides resources to assist its members in developing and maintaining sustainable independent veterinary practices. Learn more about IVPA by visiting iveterinarians.org.
