For a limited time, PetMeds®' will donate a portion of sales, up to $100,000, to the International Fund for Animal Welfare to help refugees and animals impacted by the war.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert®, has partnered with the International Fund for Animal Welfare so PetMeds® and its customers can support refugees and pets affected by the war in Ukraine.
Beginning this month, PetMeds® will donate 3% of sales of NexGard® and Heartgard® Plus products, up to $100,000, to IFAW. In addition, the company has set up a landing page on its website where customers who are already stocked up on their pets' heartworm and flea/tick preventatives can choose to donate directly to IFAW if they wish: https://www.1800petmeds.com/petmeds-ifaw-ukraine.html.
All funds will go directly to IFAW to support the non-profit organization's pet rescue operations for victims of the ongoing war.
"PetMeds® stands with Ukraine," said Matt Hulett, CEO and President of PetMed Express. "Our customers have been asking us what they can do to help the people and animals affected by this unnecessary conflict. We're proud to be able to take meaningful action by supporting IFAW in its pet rescue efforts."
According to Azzedine Downes, President and CEO of IFAW, "We are immensely grateful to our partners at PetMeds® for their dedication and contribution at this moment of international crisis. With these critical funds, IFAW will continue to do everything in its power to rescue and offer aid to both refugees and their pets affected by the devastating crisis in Ukraine."
To learn more about what IFAW is doing to help victims of the war in Ukraine, visit https://www.ifaw.org/.
ABOUT PETMEDS
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at petmeds.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Mary Eva Tredway
Butin PR
Media Contact
Leah Walker, PetMeds, 5615264444, press@1800petmeds.com
SOURCE PetMeds