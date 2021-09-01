DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management (IVAPM), over 45 million cats and dogs in the United States suffer from acute and chronic pain. But even the most attentive pet parents can fail to recognize subtle signs of pain in their pets.
When pets experience pain due to an untreated medical issue or injury, the problem can continue to worsen for months before their pet parents realizes they're in need of care. Early pain intervention can help aid recovery and improve the animal's quality of life. All pet parents, including those of young pets without known health issues, should get to know common signs of pain in pets.
A change in appetite may simply mean that a pet is bored of their food, but it can also be a sign of dental pain or gastrointestinal discomfort. Excessive chewing or licking of paws or another body part is also a sign of pain that's commonly missed. Changes in water consumption, changes in defecation and urination, as well as trembling, panting, altered sleep patterns, and avoiding once-enjoyed activities are other signs that may indicate pain.
It's important for pet parents to take their pets to the vet for their annual checkup, even if they seem healthy. When signs of pain are noticed, early intervention is key to successful treatment.
For senior pets, it's best to see a vet twice yearly for a checkup and blood panel can help catch health conditions before the pet shows obvious symptoms.
"When a dog or cat seems to be slowing down, many pet parents just chalk it up to old age," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "But many senior pets act like a puppy or kitten again after finally receiving treatment for their chronic pain."
Pet parents are invited to enter the PetMeds® Animal Pain Awareness Month Giveaway for a chance to win a Pet Pain Prevention Package that will include Glycoflex, a lifting harness, car seat cover, and couch cover.
The PetMeds® Animal Pain Awareness Month Giveaway runs from Wednesday September 1, 2021, through Thursday, September 30, 2021. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. Each Monday throughout the month of September, two winners will be chosen. There will be eight (8) winners total. Learn more about pain awareness and let us know what types of prevention methods you're practicing with your pet for a chance to win.
Pet parents are also invited to shop for pain medication during this time. By entering the code CARE at checkout, a savings of 20% will be taken off select pain medications for pets.
