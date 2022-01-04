DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The largest dog festival on the Treasure Coast is back for the 10th annual "Bark in the Park," held on January 8th, 2022 from 10 AM to 5 PM at Riverside Park. PetMeds® is proud to be a corporate sponsor for the event. All proceeds will benefit the surrendered pets, foster families, and lifesaving programs at the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County.
Admission is free for the one-day event but donations are encouraged. All are welcome to bring their families and well-behaved dogs on non-retractable leashes. There will be something for everyone with the return of food vendors, beer, and merchandise booths, plus a new Kids Zone with bounce houses. Dogs can participate in the new Dog Parade & Costume Contest and the always-popular lure course.
The lineup of featured performances include the world famous Disconnected K-9 Frisbee dogs, Ultimate Diving Dogs, and the Indian River County's Sheriff's Dept K-9 Demonstration. The costume contest will begin at 10 AM and winners will be announced at 10:20, just before the first show.
"In 2020 alone, the Humane Society found loving families for over 1500 homeless pets," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "As a Bark in the Park sponsor, we're honored to support life-saving programs for the animals in their care."
Those interested in attending can view the show schedule, event details, or start a fundraising team at https://barkintheparkvero.org/.
About PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
About The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County
The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County is a non-profit independently operated animal shelter located at 6230 77th St., Vero Beach, Florida. HSVB is dedicated to saving the lives of the most vulnerable animals in Indian River County and keeping pets with their families. For more information please visit http://www.hsvb.org or call 772.388.3331.
