Nevada Humane Society's highly anticipated fashion show brunch will take place at Silver Legacy Grand Exhibition Hall on April 10th at 10 AM. Proceeds from the event will help fund the shelter's lifesaving programs.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rescue pets will take over the runway at the Silver Legacy Grand Exhibition Hall on the morning of April 10th for Nevada Humane Society's most fabulous fundraising event. Adoptable dogs will catwalk in canine couture with hopes of finding their forever family. Proceeds will benefit the Nevada Humane Society, which finds homes for over 16,000 pets each year.
The fashion show and champagne brunch will take place from 10 AM to 1 PM. It will be a morning of glamor, drag queens, jewelry, and four-legged fashionistas escorted by community leaders and local celebrities. There will also be boutiques and dog-centric vendors, a silent auction, a live auction, and a diamond raffle.
Shelter alums and their families will also attend to walk the runway and celebrate their film debut in the "From Neglected to Cherished" video feature, which will premiere during the fundraiser.
"We're honored to sponsor Heels and Hounds fashion show," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "The event puts the spotlight on pets in need, and we can't wait to see them win over their new families."
Tickets for this year's Heels & Hounds fundraiser are officially sold out. Those who still wish to support the cause can bid on fabulous prize packages in the online silent auction: https://nevadahumanesociety.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/HeelsHounds2022/SilentAuction/tabid/1298345/Default.aspx
About PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
About Nevada Humane Society
Nevada Humane Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization and the only open-admission, no-kill shelter in the state of Nevada. Incorporated in 1932, it was originally created to address the suffering of local stray animals. To date, NHS has saved over 100,000 animals and is dedicated to continuing to grow their life-saving programs and ultimately making Washoe County & Carson City no-kill communities.
Media Contact
Leah Walker, PetMeds®, 5615264444, press@petmeds.com
SOURCE PetMeds®