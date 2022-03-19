DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Richmond SPCA Dog Jog is back for their 20th annual fundraising event which will take place on Saturday, March 26th at Richmond SPCA's Robins-Starr Humane Center at 2519 Hermitage Road. After two years, Richmond pet lovers will once again have the opportunity to get together and race in person. There will also be a vendor fair with shopping and food trucks, a Kids' Zone with face painting and crafts and more at the SPCA grounds.
All net proceeds will benefit pets in the care of Richmond SPCA, as well as community programs such as low-cost veterinary services, dog training classes, and educational programs for children. In 2021 alone, the no-kill shelter rescued, rehabilitated, and rehomed over 4000 surrendered pets and at-risk cats and dogs transferred from other shelters.
Also returning will be the Dog Jog and 5K Run Raffle, sponsored by PetMeds®. Raffle entrants can win prize packages including a private movie party at Movieland at Boulevard Square, an Apple Watch Series 7, grocery and restaurant gift cards, and more.
"We're thrilled to sponsor the raffle again for Richmond Dog Jog's 20th anniversary," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "The event keeps getting bigger and better with more opportunities for pet lovers to win prizes, enjoy the fresh air, and best of all help care for cats and dogs in need."
Raffle tickets can be purchased online at https://richmondspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate/fundraising-events/dog-jog-and-5k-run/raffle/ until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Raffle ticket purchasers must be at least 18 years of age and a Virginia resident.
Those interested in participating in the chip-timed 5K race, the one-mile dog-friendly Dog Jog, or the new "Little Paws" Fun Run for kids aged 4-10 can register online at https://runsignup.com/dogjogand5krun.
Runners who cannot make the in-person event can participate and fundraise remotely from anywhere by using the RaceJoy app.
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
The Richmond SPCA, founded in 1891, is a no-kill humane organization dedicated to the guiding principle that every life is precious. As a national leader in humane care and education, the Richmond SPCA is building a more compassionate community with comprehensive programs designed to reduce pet homelessness. For more information, visit https://richmondspca.org/
Leah Walker, PetMeds®, 5615624444, press@petmeds.com
