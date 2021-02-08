NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local shelters is the lack of affordable pet wellness, training and education programs. Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spay/neuter services, vaccinations, dental care and other medical and preventative care.
With a $25,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, The Inner Pup will support pets and pet parents by providing monthly clinics in under-resourced neighborhoods offering various services. Most of these clinics will provide services specific to heartworm and flea prevention. Some clinics will have expanded services to meet pet wellness needs. This grant will enable The Inner Pup to send pets whose needs are beyond the clinic capacity to local participating veterinarians. With this grant, we will be able to expand our reach by bringing in affiliate partners for heartworm prevention. We will also expand our reach with additional canvassing to locate clients most in need.
"We are excited to spread awareness and the reach of our services. In our area, heartworm disease affects 80% of dogs who enter shelters and dogs of low-income owners who aren't able to visit a veterinarian and get a prescription for heartworm medication. It is our mission to make a significant impact in heartworm education, prevention, and treatment." said Gene Goldring of The Inner Pup.
"Animal Humane Society is leading the charge in a collaborative effort to remove the barriers to affordable heartworm treatment throughout New Orleans," said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. "We're proud to support expanded efforts that not only educate the community but provide vital veterinary care to pets in need."
Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9.5 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $430 million, to positively impact communities, to connect people and pets, to help preserve families and to improve access to veterinary care through initiatives like this with The Inner Pup.
About The Inner Pup
The Inner Pup is an animal welfare organization who cares about people, loves animals, and believes that prevention works and knows that education is the best way to create a better world for the next generation. "There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river, we need to go upstream and find out why they are falling in." Desmond Tutu
To learn more about The Inner Pup visit our website theinnerpup.org or find us on Facebook (@theinnerpup), Twitter (@theinnerpup), and Instagram (the_inner_pup). Email us at info@theinnerpup.org or text us 504-321-3442.
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for nearly 600,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting nearly $430 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit http://www.petsmartcharities.org.
Follow PetSmart Charities on Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs
Find PetSmart Charities on Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities
See PetSmart Charities on YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc
Media Contact:
Gene Goldring
504- 400-2818
gene@theinnerpup.org 24-Hour PetSmart Charities
Media Line: 623-587-2177
Media Contact
genie goldring, gene@theinnerpup.org, +1 (504) 400-2818, gene@theinnerpup.org
SOURCE The Inner Pup