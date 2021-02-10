KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The walk-in veterinary clinic, PetWellClinic, is turning heads in the franchise world once again. Since launching it's multi-unit franchise program in August of 2020, 71 franchises have been awarded across 7 states: Colorado, Washington DC, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
One of the latest agreements will put 12 clinics into the development pipeline across the state of Colorado, primarily in the Denver Metro area.
Alysse and Lou Scaturro will own and operate the clinics, drawing on their 7 years experience with the Orangetheory Fitness franchise system.
"I was able to start with Orangetheory at the very ground level assisting with growing a region from 1 to 14 studios over a short amount of time. This experience will be invaluable as we plan an aggressive development schedule for PetWellClinic Colorado," said Alysse. She continued, "Our approach with Orangetheory Fitness focused on the culture and put people before everything else, including our clients and our staff. PetWellClinic shares this approach and will result in natural growth."
The couple plans to open the first 3 clinics in 2021 and many more in the years that follow.
When asked why PetWellClinic caught their attention, Alysse responded, "From the minute we heard about PetWellClinic we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of. We are pet owners and understand the need for this concept. The convenience alone is appealing, however it was Dr. Sam's value driven approach that sealed the deal for us. We are now looking for a Veterinarian with an entrepreneurial spirit who shares the same vision and values."
Founder and CEO, Dr. Sam Meisler's excitement is palpable, explaining that "Partnering once again with a seasoned multi-unit and multi-brand franchise operator to develop PetWellClinics is further validation of the franchise opportunity and strengthens our network of owners, which is very important to me. I want to build a system of franchise owners that share our values first and foremost, but we also want people that are proven problem solvers willing to contribute to the brand at a higher level. We found that in spades with Alysse and Lou."
When they're not busy building their franchise empire, you can find Alysse and Lou exploring Colorado in their Teardrop camper alongside their self-described "fur babies."
PetWellClinic is a first of its kind walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness, and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment and PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern day experience in an antiquated industry.
PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's founder and CEO, Dr. Sam Meisler, has practiced veterinary medicine for more than 25 years and worked in just about every type of environment imaginable, from Amish farms to state-of-the-art hospitals. He traces his passion back to his roots, growing up in Africa amongst diverse species of animals, and falling in love with the idea of helping care for them.
With experience in all different types of animals and veterinary practices, including ownership of his own full-service pet hospitals, Dr. Meisler saw an opportunity to get ahead of the curve in what he sees as the future of the industry. He explains it this way:
"I've spent 10 years building and refining the systems that now power PetWellClinic franchisees. It wasn't easy to figure out how to manage operations when you don't know how many customers are going to walk in at any given hour. We didn't get everything right in the beginning, and in fact, we got a lot wrong. But I could see our society, especially younger generations, moving toward on-demand services, and so we kept working at it until we got it right. We all expect on-demand convenience these days, and now pet owners can expect it at PetWellClinic."
He went on to share why he decided to grow PetWellClinic with franchisees, explaining, "I was determined to be the first mover in Knoxville, and I did it successfully. But a couple of years ago, I realized that walk-in veterinary care is still sparse throughout the country, almost non-existent. The first-mover opportunity is still ripe for the taking in every city across the country and the best way to take advantage of that opportunity is to grow with franchisees that have the ability, know-how, and experience to build and scale businesses quickly. Soon we'll have locations open all across the country."
