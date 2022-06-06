In this free webinar, learn about the issues involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) specific to the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry. Attendees will learn the options for PFAS sampling and testing, available treatment solutions and alternatives for disposal and destruction. The featured speaker will discuss a case study where a multinational F&B company worked to integrate a PFAS treatment solution.
TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been present in commercial and industrial products since the 1940s. However, only recently have the consequences of this been investigated and mitigation measures deployed. PFAS are of great concern since they are highly resistant to biodegradation which complicates their treatment. In addition, PFAS are bioaccumulative which increases their health risks. The presence of PFAS in surface waters, groundwater, wastewater, soil and air affects the environment and is of increasing concern. Food and Beverage (F&B) manufacturers can prioritize this problem by installing effective PFAS treatment solutions. F&B manufacturers need to understand this growing challenge and implement a holistic approach to evaluate and mitigate this growing concern using innovative technologies that best suit their specific needs.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will provide an overview of the PFAS landscape as it relates to F&B manufacturing. The speaker will cover what regulations exist as well as the sources and types of PFAS. Attendees will learn about sample and testing requirements, treatment approaches and issues around disposal and destruction. The speaker will also discuss a case study where a multinational F&B company integrated a PFAS treatment solution.
Join John Peichel, Global Market Developer, SUEZ, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit PFAS Treatment, Sources, Testing and Disposal — What F&B Manufacturers Must Know.
