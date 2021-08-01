NICHOLASVILLE, Ky., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently based in Blaine, Washington at Semiahmoo Golf Club, Jeff Coston is a 24-Time, PNW–PGA Player of the Year. Jeff is also recognized as the all-time leader in major tournament wins in the history of the PNW-PGA, and recently announced his exclusive partnership with Dwell CBD. Coston shares, "When focus and mobility is at the core of one's profession, minimizing pain and inflammation is key. For my back and shoulders, Dwell CBD was right on par and definitely kept me on the course."
As Dwell CBD continues to expand nationwide franchise locations, the unique opportunity to engage with members of professional athletics becomes even more compelling. "Our company strategy has never relied on celebrity endorsements, but rather to focus on the science and efficacy of our product quality to allow individuals to share their experiences." Malik Appleton, Chief Science Officer
As a professional athlete for more than 40 years, Coston credits his start with watching Jack Nicklaus tee off in the 1965 Greater Seattle Open Invitational. Since then, Jeff has gone on to become the #1 ranked golf instructor for 2019 and 2020 by Golf Digest, and recently won the Washington Open for the sixth time. "As a company focused setting the standard of advanced science, superior quality and a genuine focus on community, we knew Jeff would be an excellent brand partner. His dedication to the sport and truly remarkable accomplishments, speak to a level of perseverance our company strives for, and we are thrilled to align with a true golf legend." Peter Archey, Chief Operating Officer
Dwell CBD is a privately held company, established in 2017, and is based in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The company is dedicated to formulating the highest quality CBD oil and CBD-infused products, with an equal commitment to serving customers and community. Known for their premium quality oil products, produced under cGMP guidelines and without any additives or preservatives, Dwell CBD is among the fastest growing independent brands in the nation.
Media Contact: support@dwellcbd.com
Media Contact
Peter Archey, Vital Holdings, +1 859-554-5011, support@dwellcbd.com
SOURCE Dwell CBD