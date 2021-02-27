NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global supplier of medical personal protective equipment, PGT Medical, has announced that it is expanding into the US markets. As a trusted manufacturer of KN95 masks that saw a surge of growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company made the strategic decision as a response to increased demand from US-based hospitals.

PGT specializes specifically in supplying KN95 face masks and counts not only hospitals and healthcare companies, but also dozens of other industries worldwide as its clients, including hotels, commercial properties and corporate clients. They fulfill wholesale orders ranging from 10,000 to 10,000,000 face masks that are FDA Registered Class 1.

