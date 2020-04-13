FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a family owned and operated business out of Bedford, Kentucky, PHARM CBD stands out in the CBD industry. Kentucky, one of the first states to adopt a pilot program for hemp in 2014, has been known as a hub for CBD companies, and PHARM CBD is an industry leader in the Bluegrass State.
PHARM was founded in 2018 as a collaboration that integrates the professional backgrounds of the company's five joint owners. Their expert experience in the fields of agriculture, chemistry, quality control, manufacturing, marketing and education forms the basis of a smart, modern, vertically-integrated company that provides superior all-natural healthcare products from hemp (cannabis sativa).
CBD products have been growing rapidly in popularity as changing laws concerning the sale and use of hemp and cannabis plants begin to shift. CBD has been life-changing for people who suffer from a variety of conditions, and this shift has led to greater access to CBD products for more people throughout the United States.
CBD, or Cannabidiol, is one of over one hundred different types of cannabinoids, a compound produced by the cannabis plant. Unlike the cannabinoid THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means that it does not produce a "high" feeling. For many people who use CBD, it is not only the most natural option, but the most effective.
As the CBD industry grows by leaps and bounds throughout the United States new CBD producers emerge constantly making it difficult to maintain consistent quality control across the entire industry. PHARM CBD says that one of their strongest features as a CBD manufacturer is their "Seed To Sale" model, through which they maintain complete control over every aspect of their operation.
"We Grow It. We Extract It. We Formulate It." says PHARM CBD founder and co-owner Evan Ogburn, who utilizes his pharmaceutical background to create some of the highest-grade CBD on the market.
To ensure their quality, PHARM's products face rigorous testing by industry-leading, ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. But more impressive still are the results: PHARM CBD's products were found to have such consistent levels of potency, that these laboratories have used PHARM CBD products as a control sample across their laboratory network.
PHARM may be a new company, but their attention to detail at every stage of the growing and CBD extraction process gives them a major leg up in this competitive industry. Their products are currently available through their website, pharm-cbd.com, with plans for expansion throughout 2020.
Please direct inquiries to:
Vincent Isom
(954) 399-2207
237820@email4pr.com