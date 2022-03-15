ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2011 Pharm Origins has been a world leader in dietary supplement production and natural health innovation.
However, they have been significantly affected by the current economic climate.
After many internal discussions, they have decided to shut down earlier this year.
The current CEO had his to say...
"Pharm Origins was never built to carry a lot of products. We only focus on a select few that have been scientifically shown to have significant human impact. We have also focused on enhanced nutrient delivery and exclusively American manufacturing. Sadly, the current supply chain crisis and worsening economy have not been friendly to our model. We are forced to choose between our business and sticking to our principles. We refuse to do business outside of what we believe, so we have made the callous decision of closing our doors."
Pharm Origins began seeing an impact during the last quarter of 2021 when supply chain issues made it difficult to source specific core components.
Then the labor shortage has made it challenging to keep up with demand.
Finally, continuing inflation has made raw materials more and more expensive.
Economists project these issues could continue over the next 24 months or longer.
Current management has explained the only viable solution involved outsourcing production to lower cost and to change the production model from "On Demand."
"Essentially, we would have to change everything that makes us unique and great at what we do. This was not a sacrifice we are willing to make."
As of the date of this article, the manufacturing facility at Pharm Origins will be fully shut down.
There has not been any new product produced since January.
All remaining inventory is currently being liquidated, and an entire company closure is scheduled for April 1st, 2022.
The company has confirmed a skeleton crew will remain in place for any final customer questions or concerns.
Pharm Origins was founded in 2011 and grew to nearly $20,000,000 in annual revenue. The company is known for its natural pain relief and human performance innovations.
