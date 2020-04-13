FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, PHARM CBD has been rising to the top of their field, setting the bar for the highest industry quality of CBD products. PHARM is based out of Bedford, Kentucky, where they manage every aspect of their business "from seed to sale."
The company's high level of involvement at every stage of the CBD extraction process gives PHARM an edge over their ever-widening pool of competition. With an influx of CBD brands in the market today, some companies choose to cut corners, producing CBD oils with little or no potency.
"One of the biggest issues in the industry is that the people who really need the relief provided from hemp products are unable to get it consistently, and at proper therapeutic levels." says Evan Ogburn, founder and co-owner of PHARM CBD. Ogburn says the lack of reliable consistency when it came to the quality of CBD currently on the market was a motivating factor in the creation of PHARM.
PHARM has been the perfect synthesis of Ogburn's own background in the pharmaceutical industry, with his business partners' collective backgrounds in chemistry, manufacturing, and agriculture. Agriculture, in particular, has been a focus for PHARM CBD as they seek to bring a new cash crop to their home region. Keeping their operation local has been more than a business decision for the Kentucky company as they also practice giving back within their rural community, outside of Louisville.
PHARM says their products are safe and effective for anyone, of any age group, with customers as young as five years old and as old as 93. This is because CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. This means that unlike its cousin, the cannabinoid, THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, does not produce a "high." CBD is used for its therapeutic effects to help ease tension, with rigorous, industry-specific lab testing that can certify whether or not each batch of any given CBD product contains an adequate dose to be labeled effective.
Not only does PHARM have all of their products tested and certified by industry-leading, ISO 17025 accredited labs, but in the short time they have been creating CBD products, they have become a control by which these laboratories test the accuracy of the laboratories within their network.
And because their products contain <0.3% THC, PHARM is able to sell their CBD products throughout the country. As of early 2020, PHARM CBD plans to expand their company, shopping their products to a greater variety of both online and in-store retailers across the United States. More information is currently available through their website, pharm-cbd.com.
Please direct inquiries to:
Vincent Isom
(954) 399-2207
237821@email4pr.com