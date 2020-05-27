DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Pharma/Bio Bioprocessing Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding at a rapid pace, as they are more extensively accepted for the clinical treatment of a wide range of ailments. Unlike small molecule drugs, these biomolecule-based therapeutics, or biologics, are produced using living cells in two distinct phases, called upstream and downstream, which necessitates unique manufacturing processes collectively known as bioprocessing. Bioprocessing utilizes highly specialized equipment, instrumentation, and processes which are subject to stringent regulation.
The "2020 Pharma/Bio Bioprocessing Technologies Market" explores the market for five categories of analytical bioprocessing technologies used in the pharma/bio sector.
These include:
- Conventional Bioreactors
- Single-Use Bioreactors
- Cell Culture Media & Supplements
- Filtration & Concentration
- Process Chromatography
For each of the five technology categories, the report offers data on market size and five-year forecast by product type and region. Visualizations and insights into supplier market share and supplier participation are also included.
The report also includes a summary of recent market developments and dynamics that are shaping our view of the market, including recent business activities and emerging market trends stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Report Background
- Executive Summary
- Report Segmentations
- Methodology
2. Technology Overview
- Conventional Bioreactors
- Single-Use Bioreactors
- Cell Culture Media & Supplements
- Filtration & Concentration
- Process Chromatography
3. Recent Market Developments
- Recent Business Activities
- Recent Market Trends
- Recent Coronavirus Trends
4. Market Demand
- Overall Market Demand by Technique (2019 - 2024)
- Overall Market Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)
- Overall Market Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)
- Overall Market Share by Vendor (2019)
- Overall Supplier Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)
5. Conventional Bioreactors
- Conventional Bioreactor Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)
- Conventional Bioreactor Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)
- Conventional Bioreactor Market Share by Vendor (2019)
- Conventional Bioreactor Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)
6. Single-Use Bioreactors
- Single-Use Bioreactors Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)
- Single-Use Bioreactors Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)
- Single-Use Bioreactors Market Share by Vendor (2019)
- Single-Use Bioreactors Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)
7. Cell Culture Media & Supplements
- Cell Culture Media & Supplements Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)
- Cell Culture Media & Supplements Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)
- Cell Culture Media & Supplements Market Share by Vendor (2019)
- Cell Culture Media & Supplements Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)
8. Filtration & Concentration
- Filtration & Concentration Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)
- Filtration & Concentration Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)
- Filtration & Concentration Market Share by Vendor (2019)
- Filtration & Concentration Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)
9. Process Chromatography
- Process Chromatography Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)
- Process Chromatography Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)
- Process Chromatography Market Share by Vendor (2019)
- Process Chromatography Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)
