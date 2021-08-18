NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is set to grow by USD 12.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the availability of the internet providing convenience to consumers and the adoption of omnichannel retailing techniques by pharmacy chains will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Rx
- OTC
- Geography
- UK
- Germany
- Rest Of Europe
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe in the internet & direct marketing retail industry include apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Pharma E-commerce Market size in Europe
- Pharma E-commerce Market trends in Europe
- Pharma E-commerce Market industry analysis in Europe
The availability of multiple payment options is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, illegal and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pharma e-commerce market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pharma e-commerce market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pharma e-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pharma e-commerce market vendors
