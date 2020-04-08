Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & COVID-19: Companies Working on Cures Witness a Surge in Stock Prices - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com sees Pharmaceutical Manufacturing as a key area experiencing growth due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Drug companies around the world are scrambling, not just to find a vaccine for COVID-19, but to supply drugs that would treat the symptoms. Companies like Eli Lilly, Moderna and Gilead Sciences saw their stocks shoot up once they began working on cures for the pandemic.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and related topics such as Contract Research Organizations and COVID-19.
Latest available reports on this sector include
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): Global Market Conditions, Vaccines, Trials & Potential Treatments
- Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Development
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
