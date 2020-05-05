DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for medications are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high initial cost and stringent government regulations are restraining the market growth.
Based on the formulation, the injectables segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing researches for developing new drugs and the growing use of sterile products in medical sector. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to owing to less cost, healthier way of life, higher disposal incomes, growth of generics, high efficiency and low cost of labour.
Some of the key players profiled in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market include Takeda, Sanofi, Roche, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Lupin, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lily, Merck & Co., Cipla, Astra Zeneca, Amgen, Actavis and Abbott Laboratories.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End-user Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Formulation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tablets
5.3 Syrups
5.4 Suspensions
5.5 Powders
5.6 Injectables
5.7 Emulsions
5.8 Capsules
6 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Route of Administration
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Topical
6.3 Parenteral
6.4 Oral
6.5 Inhalations
6.6 Enteral
7 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Prescription Requirement
7.1 Introduction
7.2 OTC (Over the Counter) Medicines
7.3 Prescription Medicines
8 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Disease
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Respiratory Disease Treatment
8.3 Renal
8.4 Neurological
8.5 Cardiovascular
8.6 Cancer
9 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pregnant Women
9.3 Pediatrics
9.4 Neonates
9.5 Geriatrics
9.6 Adults
10 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Takeda
12.2 Sanofi
12.3 Roche
12.4 Pfizer
12.5 Novo Nordisk
12.6 Novartis
12.7 Lupin
12.8 GlaxoSmithKline
12.9 Gilead Sciences
12.10 Eli Lilly Merck & Co.
12.11 Cipla
12.12 Astra Zeneca
12.13 Amgen
12.14 Actavis
12.15 Abbott Laboratories
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmyo2c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716