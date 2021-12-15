NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to be dominated by North America. The region is expected to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pharmaceutical packaging market in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA. The growing value of US pharmaceutical exports, increasing healthcare spending, and rising aging population will drive the pharmaceutical packaging market growth in North America during the forecast period.
The pharmaceutical packaging market is set to grow by USD 42.86 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The pharmaceutical packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Factors such as an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally, and increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical packaging may impede the market growth.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Market trends
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Market industry analysis
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Plastic Bottles
- Caps And Closures
- Blister Packs
- Pre-fillable Syringes
- Others
- Material
- Rigid Plastic
- Flexible Plastic
- Glass
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the pharmaceutical packaging market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Catalent Inc., Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pharmaceutical packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market vendors
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 42.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Catalent Inc., Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
