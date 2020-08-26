Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While women's health encompasses several health issues, this report will focus on menopause-related disorders, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy disorders.

The report includes:

  • Detailed overview of the global markets for pharmaceuticals for women's health and identification of the main women's health disorders
  • Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic and other factors that will drive future demand in the women's health therapeutics market
  • A look at the unmet needs in women's health therapeutics and details of the promising new drugs and therapies that are still in development and testing stage
  • Market forecast of the potential drugs in the pipeline, information on late-stage pipeline drugs and overview of osteoporosis drug development
  • Insights into government concerns and initiatives towards women's health
  • Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios
  • Market share analysis of leading drug manufacturers and detailed coverage of women's health therapeutics industry in terms of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships
  • Company profiles of the leading suppliers of the industry including AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technologies and Global Markets Overview

  • Disease Overview and Definitions
  • Market Driving Factors and Opportunities
    • Aging Female Population
    • Government Involvement and Increased Funding
    • Increasing Awareness Regarding Women's Disorders and Treatments
  • Market Restraints
    • Poor Diagnosis
    • Availability of Alternate Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes
    • Unavailability of Novel Treatments
    • High Cost of Treatment

Chapter 4 Pipeline Assessment and Analysis

  • Drugs in the Pipeline
  • Overview of Osteoporosis Drug Development Pipeline
  • Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs
    • Relugolix (Myovant Sciences)
    • Proellex (Repros Therapeutics)

Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure

  • Overview of Regulations
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Europe
    • Japan
  • Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Europe
    • Japan

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Women's Health Condition, Disorder and Disease

  • Introduction
  • Menopause
    • Overview
    • Symptoms
    • Risk Factors
    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden
    • Diagnosis
    • Treatments
    • Market Size and Forecasts
  • Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
    • Overview
    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden
    • Diagnosis
    • Treatments
    • Market Size and Forecasts
  • Endometriosis
    • Overview
    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden
    • Diagnosis
    • Treatments
    • Market Size and Forecasts
  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
    • Overview
    • Reducing the Risk of PCOS
    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden
    • Diagnosis
    • Treatments
    • Market Size and Forecasts
  • Pregnancy Disorders and Management
    • Overview
    • Market Size and Forecasts
  • Others
    • Overview
    • Market Size and Forecasts

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

  • Market Players and Strategies
  • Patent Analysis
  • Key Patents
  • Key Developments
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Development of Innovative Products/Novel Product Launch
  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
  • Key Products

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abbvie Inc.
  • Allergan PLC
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Pfizer Inc.

