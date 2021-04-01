TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedMe Health, a virtual care and clinical services technology platform, today announced $750,000 CAD in pre-seed funding led by MaRS Investment Accelerator with participation from Velocity Fund, XX, Young Founders Fund and strategic angels. The investment supports the company's continued platform development and market expansion to facilitate nationwide COVID-19 immunization campaigns at Canadian pharmacies.
"Pharmacists play an integral role in the continuity of regular patient care," said Purya Sarmadi, CEO and Co-founder at MedMe Health. "The range of services pharmacists provide go beyond dispensing prescriptions, yet the traditional technology available to them limits their ability to optimize and scale operations. Pharmacists are the new frontline in this pandemic; the complexity of vaccine rollout highlights the many moving parts within their operations. Whether large or small, pharmacies need reliable technology that supports streamlined processes and provides a digital experience that every patient can confidently access and navigate."
MedMe Health is a web-based platform supporting pharmacy scheduling, documentation and clinical services at scale. Real-time patient engagement, streamlined workflows and automated documentation help to optimize pharmacy operations, reducing administrative time and increasing pharmacist availability for remote patient care monitoring, direct patient communication and appointment-based services. MedMe Health has partnered with a number of pharmacy banners nationwide including Rexall, Guardian and IDA, The Medicine Shoppe and Remedy'sRx.
"As a small community pharmacy, we've been working day and night to administer vaccinations to patients as they become available, but the manual methods we typically rely on to book and track vaccination requests simply are not sustainable given staff availability and overwhelming patient demand," said Charles Beaver, pharmacist and multi-location pharmacy owner, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. "Available doses arrive at our pharmacy at varying intervals and volumes, which makes juggling appointment scheduling and administration challenging. We've added online booking capabilities to help us manage high volumes of requests and free up time to support patients through the on-site vaccination process. The MedMe platform has been helpful in keeping the appointment scheduling process on track, organized and efficient."
"More than 90% of North Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy and, like the broader healthcare industry, pharmacies are on a path towards digitization," said Connor Edwards, senior investment manager at MaRS Investment Accelerator. "MedMe's platform has been invaluable to pharmacies while they navigate today's COVID-19 vaccination rollout challenges. Going forward, MedMe is well positioned to support pharmacies as they evolve to become integrated community hubs for accessible healthcare. We're excited to partner with Purya and the MedMe team as they execute on this vision."
The MedMe Health platform is actively used at more than 1,200 Canadian pharmacies in support of Covid-19 immunization campaigns. For more information on the platform or to book a MedMe Health demo visit: http://www.medmehealth.com
About MedMe Health
MedMe Health provides virtual care and clinical services technology to pharmacies modernizing their operations. The platform provides real-time patient engagement, streamlined workflows and automated documentation, empowering pharmacists to deliver clinical services at scale, build patient relationships and diversify revenue through clinical services management. MedMe Health is trusted by more than 1,200 pharmacies across Canada. For more information visit http://www.medmehealth.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund
MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund (IAF) is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in B2B software, fintech and digital health companies. Since 2008, we have partnered with over 150 founders to provide the capital, community, and connections needed to bring ideas to market. For more information, please visit http://marsiaf.com or follow @MaRSIAF on Twitter.
