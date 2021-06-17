LAKE WORTH, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local community pharmacies have led the charge against COVID-19, providing critical care to even the most rural areas where healthcare access is scarce. Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) showcased six member pharmacies that overcame adversity throughout the Coronavirus pandemic in its annual Showcase of Success series.
For the past fifteen years, the Showcase of Success series has been an integral part of the annual PDS Super-Conference, a business growth conference curated for independent pharmacy owners across the U.S.
Unlike previous years, PDS' 2021 Super-Conference, held May 20 – 21, 2021, took place virtually due to the constraints of the pandemic. In lieu of an on-stage presentation where winners are called up to speak about their success stories, a virtual 'hall of fame' was presented at the virtual conference where each winner's story was displayed for all attendees to read. Each winner had the opportunity to share their wins and action steps with fellow members.
"These stories of resilience, hope, and perseverance remind us to keep moving forward especially in times of adversity," said Chip Phillips, CEO of PDS. "Our Showcase of Success winners exemplify what it means to be a PDS member: to thrive as an independent pharmacy owner."
2021 Showcase of Success Winners
- Econo-Med Pharmacy – Cherokee Village, AR (https://www.econo-medrx.com)
- Engleking Pharmacy – Mitchell, IN (https://www.englekingrx.com)
- Hazel Green Pharmacy – Hazel Green, AL (https://hazelgreenrx.com)
- Hospital Discount Pharmacy – Jasper, AL (https://www.mygnp.com/pharmacies/hospital-discount-pharmacy-jasper-al-35501)
- Marcum's Pharmacy – Kingsport, TN (https://marcumspharmacy.com)
- McCoy-Tygart Pharmacy – Sheridan, AR (https://mccoytygartdrug.com)
This year's conference topics centered on creating a pharmacy patient lifecycle to drive long-term revenue, the market opportunities for offering Point-of-Care Testing, and improving operations using pharmacy-specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The conference was created to help independent pharmacies find business success while helping improve patient outcomes in their communities.
The in-person 2022 PDS Super-Conference returns to Orlando on February 17 – 19, 2022. For more information, please visit http://www.pdsconference.com.
About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)
PDS shows pharmacy owners and their teams how to build stronger businesses, provide better patient service, become more effective leaders, and increase profits. PDS helps independent pharmacies become resistant to the industry forces working against them and find the freedom to achieve their business goals. Unlike drug distributors, buying groups, and trade associations, PDS is 100% focused on equipping independent pharmacy owners with the skills they need to make their life better and their business more valuable. For more information about Pharmacy Development Services, please visit http://www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.
