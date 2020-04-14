GOLDEN, Colo., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that its Tropis® Needle-free injection system will be used to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI). ITI is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms using the body's natural biochemistry to generate a broad immune response. The vaccine candidate against COVID-19 will leverage their investigational UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITETM) platform.
ITI will develop its vaccine in collaboration with EpiVax and PharmaJet, Inc. They aim to deliver a scalable approach that could be applied prophylactically and therapeutically, while being safe and immunogenic. PharmaJet's well established Tropis Needle-free Injection System has been chosen because it precisely targets delivery to the intradermal tissue depth.
Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet, Inc., said, "We are pleased to be working with ITI and EpiVax to provide our delivery system for the development of a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Additionally, PharmaJet has been actively working with U.S. federal agencies such as BARDA and the Department of Defense on their global pandemic programs. The Tropis system is already being used to eradicate diseases, such as polio, and has proven very effective in mass immunization campaigns."
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic is a pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). There is currently no vaccine to protect against COVID-19.
About PharmaJet
PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free injection systems as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free systems are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal.
