PharmaMar Has Announced That the Spanish Medicines Agency Has Authorized the APLICOV-PC Clinical Trial With Aplidin® (Plitidepsin) for the Treatment of Patients With COVID-19

- The objective of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of plitidepsin in patients with COVID-19 requiring hospital admission - Plitidepsin recently obtained positive results from in vitro studies on the human HCoV-229E coronavirus, carried out at the National Biotechnology Center (Centro Nacional de Biotecnología) of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)