PISA, Italy, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (Aim Italia: PHN), pharmaceutical company leader in the iron-based nutritional supplements market and already present in 50 countries, announces that it has obtained new significant assets, strategic for the Group's international expansion. The Cetilar patent has been approved in the United States - which are considered one of the main markets with considerable potential given its size - to further strengthen the foreign presence of the Tuscan company founded by the Lacorte brothers.
Cetilar®, the product line studied to reduce the painful post-trauma symptoms in muscles and joints, is now officially recognised on the US market. Approval of the new Cetilar® patent in the USA (number US10,597,608, approved on 24-3-2020) will last until 2036 and is a fundamental step forwards in the spread of a brand that in Italy - also thanks to a number of top level sports partnerships - has acquired a solid reputation.
"United States are one of the most important key markets globally. The fact that local authorities have officially acknowledged the value of our patent is a significant step forwards for the PharmaNutra Group," the President, Andrea Lacorte declares.
PharmaNutra S.p.A.
Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. www.pharmanutra.it
Contacts:
Gianluca Gracci
Chief Marketing and Communication Officer
PharmaNutra
+39-345-3646330
g.gracci@pharmanutra.it
Investor Relations
PharmaNutra
+39-050-7846500
investorrelation@pharmanutra.it
Cristina Tronconi
Spriano Communication Press Office
+39-346-0477901
ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com
Matteo Russo
Spriano Communication Press Office
+39-347-9834881
mrusso@sprianocommunication.com