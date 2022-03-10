WOODSTOCK, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the world living under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years, there has been increased focus on immune health. In response to consumer interest in this area, today PharmaNutrics announced the addition of two new supplements to its growing U.S. product line, Immunomix and Vitamin D3, both which provide immune system support.
"We continue to expand our product offerings to address our customers' needs, and the pandemic has resulted in increased interest in people wanting to build their body's defenses," said Paul Vosters, PharmaNutrics Chairman of the Board. "Today we are introducing Immunomix and Vitamin D3 in response to the growing demand for supplements that can help consumers get the nutrients they need to stay healthy."
Immunomix offers ongoing immune support
Immunomix, a product unique to PharmaNutrics, can be used for long-term health and support of the body's natural defenses against viruses and other illnesses. This unique blend of micronutrients combines vitamins C and D3 with copper, selenium, zinc, and manganese, as well as quercetin, beta-glucan, and lactoferrin, which work synergistically to support immune health.
When taken consistently, this formulation is designed to promote antioxidant activity and white blood cell activity for healthy aging and lower risk of health issues due to viral illnesses.
"A nutritious diet is an important part of immune health," said Ine Ravelingien, PharmaNutrics' Vice President of Product Management and Innovation. "Immunomix was developed to supplement deficiencies and strengthen the immune response to support the body's ability to defend against colds, flus, and other viruses. Immunomix is meant to be taken daily to protect the body from getting sick."
Vitamin D3 drops support immune and musculoskeletal health
Vitamin D3 is best known for promoting strong bones and healthy teeth, and it's also a powerful tool for immune health. It is believed to help control inflammation and boost the production of pathogen-fighting proteins. Many people are deficient in vitamin D3 due to their age, lifestyle, and the climate in which they live, and may overcome vitamin D3 deficiency with dietary supplements. PharmaNutrics' Vitamin D3 is available in drop format for easier ingestion and faster absorbency.
"I would recommend taking vitamin D3 if you're at risk for vitamin D deficiency or if it has been recommended by your doctor. Vitamin D has many benefits throughout the body, including immune support and musculoskeletal health," said Ravelingien.
GlucanPlus also supports immune health with beta-glucan and zinc
Immunomix and Vitamin D3 add to PharmaNutrics' growing line of immune defense supplements, which also includes GlucanPlus. GlucanPlus uses a high dose of beta-glucan with additional zinc to help the body fight off infection. Whereas Immunomix must be taken consistently over time to support the body's defenses against illness, GlucanPlus can be taken preventatively, or once symptoms of infection set in.
New supplements build on 2021 launch
PharmaNutrics launched in the U.S. in December 2021 with five products, including CurcumixPlus for joint and muscle pain related to inflammation; EnergixPlus, to fight fatigue; SerotomixPlus for chronic stress and worry; GlucanPlus for immune support; and Gaba 600 for short-term stress support. As always, customers should consult with their medical provider when adding supplements to their diet.
About PharmaNutrics USA
PharmaNutrics USA is a wellness company that believes it's never too late to get healthy and stay healthy. We are committed to developing safe, beneficial dietary supplements and health guidance that help our customers feel balanced, energetic, and calm at any stage of life. From raw materials to the finished product, our goal is to maximize the purity, safety, and benefits of each product. We focus on quality ingredients of high purity and potency, as well as unique formulas that target a variety of health and wellness needs. Visit https://www.pharmanutrics.com/ for more information.
