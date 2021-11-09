BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaPoint is excited to announce the upcoming rollout of XchangePoint Version 7.0. The next generation solution features diverse enhancements ranging in scope from overall workflow, scalability, performance and security to more targeted development of customization, tracking and management functions across the continuum of care.
"The feedback of our end users has proven invaluable in helping our team pinpoint areas to improve functionality," says Valerie Seidel, RPh, Vice President of Product Solutions for PharmaPoint. "We have leveraged that information and incorporated numerous enhancements to the workflow of this next gen version to make navigation even more intuitive."
The rollout of XchangePoint 7.0 comes off the heels of PharmaPoint announcing that Mountain Laurel Medical Center chose the pharmacy-centric solution to support their goals of a grant awarded by the Maryland Department of Health for Cardiovascular Disease Intervention (CDI) to improve patient outcomes, a third Heritage Valley Health System location in Pennsylvania chose XchangePoint to provide a standard workflow across their facilities for optimized medication reconciliation, and North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville will utilize the platform for medication reconciliation and transition of care initiatives.
"Our end goal is to improve patient care," says Mike Plaia, CEO of PharmaPoint. "To achieve that goal, XchangePoint must continually evolve to meet the needs of end users that provide that care every day. This next generation version of XchangePoint leverages pharmacy centric workflow productivity to meet the diverse needs of patient populations throughout the care continuum."
