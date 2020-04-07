TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmazam™, a world-class leading advanced genetic and personalized healthcare management company, has developed and deployed the most advanced, comprehensive personalized healthcare system, identifying potentially fatal medication combinations in the treatment of COVID-19 (https://pharmazam.com/covid-19).
Dr. Howard L. McLeod, Pharmazam's Senior Scientific Advisor and global expert, says, "Many of the medications used to manage a patient with COVID-19 infection have risks for undesired or even fatal side effects. The need to be treated for COVID-19 infection can occur abruptly and now is the time to understand the medicines that work specifically for people to avoid adverse outcomes in the future. The use of Pharmazam will help provide patients and their healthcare provider the absolute most up-to-date information to make the safest medication choice available."
The Pharmazam Medical Management App can be downloaded immediately at no cost and works for both Apple® and Android® smartphone users. Once users add their personal healthcare information, it instantly runs a real-time report against the most-used medications being prescribed for COVID-19 today and provides guidance on what is the best choice for that person based on the current medications they are taking. And as new data is uncovered, medications that show positive results will automatically be presented for review.
Pharmazam is a real-time, just-in-time, all-the-time dynamic system that provides instant results and information prior to prescribing that can be accessed through internet portals and its app. The results reflect a patient's specific health situation, at that exact moment, and reports on how medications will react. It creates an instant report prior to prescribing or over-the-counter purchase, identifying more than 130,000 high-risk drugs. The system then makes recommendations for the best potential matches for that patient while providing immediate detailed results to their physician.
Pharmazam is a patient's personal and portable healthcare management system. Once set up, the Pharmazam system will continue to automatically monitor, track, and support that patient for years to come. The Pharmazam app suggests the best therapeutic solution to a patient's unique current health condition. Pharmazam reports Drug-to-Drug, Illness, Known Allergies, Food, Lifestyle Choices, and Genetic Makeup identifying high-risk patients.
***OUR PHYSICIANS DO NOT DIAGNOSE, TREAT OR PRESCRIBE ANY MEDICATIONS OR MEDICAL TREATMENTS AND ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED IS TO ASSIST PEOPLE IN MAKING THE BEST HEALTHCARE DECISION BASED ON THEIR OWN PERSONAL HEALTHCARE RECORDS. THESE RECORDS ARE MAINTAINED SECURELY AND CONFIDENTIALLY IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE HEALTH INSURANCE PORTABILITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY ACT.
