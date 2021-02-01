(PRNewsfoto/Pharvaris)

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharvaris, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the release of a late-breaker abstract that will be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Virtual Annual Meeting, to be held Feb. 26 through March 1, 2021.

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: PHA-022121: A Novel and Potent Bradykinin 2 Receptor Antagonist for Oral Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

Poster Number: L23

Poster Presenter: Raf Crabbé, M.D.

The abstract will be published in the February 2021 online supplement of The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

