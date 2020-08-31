- Study met primary and secondary endpoints of significantly lowering the risk of developing a second primary generalized tonic-clonic seizure (PGTCS) during a 24-week treatment and a significantly higher rate of freedom from PGTCS during the treatment period compared with placebo - Lacosamide was generally tolerated by patients enrolled in the study - Regulatory reviews, based, in part, on these data, are currently underway in the U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia - VIMPAT® is currently not approved for PGTCS in any country in the world