- Pre-clinical in vitro research from the Mondor Institute of Biomedical Research (INSERMU955) has shown evidence for the effectiveness of alisporivir against the replication of SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19).(1) - A randomized, investigator-initiated, phase II study, conducted by the AP-HP (Greater Paris University Hospitals), has been launched to assess the efficacy and safety of the compound in 90 hospitalized COVID-19 patients from multiple French centers - Debiopharm has opted to forgo any financial benefit from treatment and pledges to donate all proceeds to a non-profit foundation dedicated to infectious disease research