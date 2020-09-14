- Results presented at the 33rd ECNP Congress from a 12-week, placebo-controlled Phase II trial demonstrated BI 425809 met its primary endpoint - Trial results, together with an ongoing combination Phase II study of BI 425809 and adjunctive computerized cognitive training, add to the body of evidence for Boehringer Ingelheim's schizophrenia research program - Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS) has a significant negative impact on daily functioning and remains a focus for Boehringer Ingelheim's research across several neuropsychiatric disorders