WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Water Management Teams need improved tools to detect waterborne pathogens, specifically nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), in a timely manner. The MYChrOme Culture Plate for detection and differentiation of rapid-growing NTM in potable and non-potable water helps water management teams detect harmful NTM in order to be proactive about control and prevention of NTM disease. Phigenics is proud to announce the publication: Validation of the MYChrOme™ Culture Plate for Detection and Differentiation of Rapid-Growing Nontuberculous Mycobacteria in Potable and Non-Potable Water: AOAC Performance Tested MethodSM 062101 in the Journal of AOAC International.
MyChrOme is a patent-pending, chromogenic solid media for the detection, differentiation and enumeration of NTM. Environmental NTM are waterborne pathogenic bacteria that can colonize premise plumbing systems and cause serious disease such as lung and soft tissue infections. NTM can create problems for facilities, especially healthcare facilities like hospitals and long-term care centers with immunocompromised individuals who could be exposed to NTM via water vapor from sinks, showers and heater-cooler units. MYChrOme media provides differentiation between rapid-growing NTM and non-mycobacteria. Samples are plated with and without a decontamination step using the MYCOn reagent and results are available in seven days, compared to current industry standard turnaround times of up to three weeks.
"The field of environmental NTM diagnostics is rapidly evolving and Phigenics is at the forefront of innovation. This is the first AOAC performance tested method (PTM) certification for NTM detection given by the AOAC and the first PTM achieved by Phigenics. The validation of MYChrOme shows that this chromogenic culture media is faster and more accurate than traditional detection diagnostics. We are very pleased to be published in the Journal of AOAC International after rigorous peer review by food and environmental testing experts of the AOAC." says Katherine Fisher, Phigenics Research Scientist.
To read the research paper visit: https://academic.oup.com/jaoac/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jaoacint/qsab093/6326804. MYChrOme will be commercially available from Phigenics later this year.
